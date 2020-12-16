Sword & Shield, Hammer take Center Stage in Latest Weapon Videos for Monster Hunter Rise

Day four of weapon reveals have brought two more updates for Monster Hunter Rise. This time around we get a closer look at the iconic Sword and Shield with it’s blunt companion, the Hammer. Sword and Shield brings a versatile moveset that can block light moves and take on enemies quickly, while Hammer will knock enemies over with strong hits either on the ground or with new special silkbind attacks.

Check out the previous weapon videos here: Dual Blades & Bow, Lance & Long Sword, Light & Heavy Bowgun.

Monster Hunter Rise launches for Switch on March 26 with a demo planned for January. Check out the latest weapon videos below: