IO Interactive Shares Opening Cinematic of Hitman 3

While the narrative of the Hitman series has never been its strongest selling point, the upcoming entry does mark the conclusion of the “World of Assassination” trilogy, which has provided several interesting storylines to follow over the years.

Now, as IO Interactive prepares to wrap up Agent 47’s latest journey, the Danish developer has given fans an early look at the opening cinematic for Hitman 3, which can be seen below. In it, Agent 47 and his newfound ally Lucas Grey seek to track down the mysterious Providence organization in a variety of intriguing locations, which will likely serve as the sandboxes for players to mess around in and take out their designated targets.

Hitman 3 is set to launch on January 20 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, followed by Switch later in the year through cloud streaming support.