Project EVE Reveals Sculpture Model For NA-tive

Not long ago the development team at SHIFTUP revealed a gameplay trailer for the upcoming Project EVE featuring the protagonist Eve facing off against a creature called NA-tive. To showcase the creation process behind NA-tive and how they brought the creature to life in such detail the team has revealed new assets from the trailer including images of the 3D sculpture they used for NA-tive that they brought to life using high density 3D scanning. The trailer and images are included below and more information about Project EVE as it develops can be found at SHIFTUP’s YouTube channel.