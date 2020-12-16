Redout: Space Assault Coming on January 22 to PC, Consoles

Redout: Space Assault launched last year as a timed exclusive on Apple Arcade, and now it’s set to touch down on PC and on all major consoles early next year. Instead of a pure racing framework, you pilot space-based shooting crafts that look like some of the Redout vehicles – only adorned with guns and crafted for space combat. A prequel to original racing game, Space Assault keeps the same kind of rapid-fire pace and needing to be on the ready and changes it from racing to space shooting while retaining things like ship customization to help make this feel somewhat familiar to fans of the first game. Space Assault features a career mode and more in-depth gameplay than the original’s racing game origins. You can expect enjoy the game on January 22 when it launches on the Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and PC via Steam.