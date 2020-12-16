The 2020 Starlight Celebration Has Begun in Final Fantasy XIV

The Starlight Festival returns to Eorza starting today, and Square Enix is inviting players to come share in the festivities. From now until December 31, players can enjoy new quests as they hunt for new holiday rewards. The main quest is centered around the festival itself, with Amh Garanjy asking players to help make the Starlight Celebration a success despite the event overseer’s efforts to ruin it and spread his lack of Starlight spirit.

Rewards for participating in the 2020 Starlight Celebration include:

Snow-Dusted Tree – An outdoor furnishing item resembling a snow-covered tree. The “snow” is actually cake icing though.

– An outdoor furnishing item resembling a snow-covered tree. The “snow” is actually cake icing though. Unmelting Ice Partition – A magic ice furnishing which, while cool, relies on magic to stay solid.

– A magic ice furnishing which, while cool, relies on magic to stay solid. Unmelting Ice Loft – A floating, snow-covered ice platform furnishing. Players can even leave footprints on it.

– A floating, snow-covered ice platform furnishing. Players can even leave footprints on it. Snowman Bell – Ring this bell to summon a festive snowman.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers is available now on PC and PlayStation 4. New players should check out our review for the full details before jumping in.