Ubisoft+ Subscription Service Arrives on Google Stadia

Ubisoft today announced the arrival of their premium subscription service on Google Stadia.

Ubisoft+ is a subscription service that gives subscribers access to more than 100 Ubisoft games on PC. It launched on the Amazon Luna game streaming service last month, but had remained absent from Google’s game streaming platform. Until now, that is.

Ubisoft+ is now available on Stadia, giving subscribers a new way to play select Ubisoft games via streaming. That list of titles includes recently released games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Watch Dogs: Legion, as well as legacy titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft also announced that three additional Assassin’s Creed titles – Origins, Syndicate, and Unity – arrive on Stadia as standalone purchases or through Ubisoft+.

Ubisoft+ is available now on Stadia for $14.99 a month. You do not need to be a Stadia Pro subscriber to access and use Ubisoft+.