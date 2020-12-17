Take Insect Glaive or Gunlance for a Whirl in the Monster Hunter Rise Weapon Videos

Day five of weapon videos for Monster Hunter Rise is there, and with it great looks at two more weapons. Today players are treated to the Gunlance and Insect Glaive, bring an alternative to the regular Lance and the weapon that allows players to really leap to new heights.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26 with a demo coming in January. Check out the latest weapon videos below: