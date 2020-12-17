Building a VR Air Guitar with Unplugged Developer Diary

It’s impossible not to look like a dork when playing air guitar and that’s ok. It’s supposed to be enthusiastic, not technically impressive, and there’s really no way to do it wrong. Still, some ways are more right than others, and Unplugged aims to help you apply a little technique to the imaginary instrument thanks to VR’s built-in finger tracking. A developer diary for the game was released today and it shows a decidedly simple and clever way to make the whole thing work, as a guitar hovers in VR and the hand tracking does the rest. One hand is for strumming, while the other moves up and down the neck define the note. The notes move down the track, each with four potential colors, and the lit ones let you know whether to hold a finger down or not. In VR you’re “playing” a guitar, while in the real world you get to look ridiculous in classic air guitar style, and that’s before going for the bonus points by riling up the crowd throwing horns.

Unplugged is still in its early stages so the release isn’t planned until Q3 2021. It’s definitely a wait but in the meantime there’s always the classic VR-free version of the air guitar. For now, though, Unplugged’s developer diary gives a great look at the game and its potential to put the controllers down and be a rock god with just your hands.