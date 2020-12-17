Cities Skylines Free on Epic Games Store, Includes $10 Coupon

Cities Skylines is the first free game offered up in Epic Games Store 15 days of free games – but it comes with a nice present alongside it. This city simulation offers up a modern-day version of the kind of gameplay that made SimCity so popular in its day. However, getting this freebie today enables you get a $10 coupon good for any game that is $14.99 or above. You get a game for either getting a free game or making a purchase from now until the sale ends.

This means that you can combine it with a lot of the games on sale and get things like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla for $39.79, Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $30.19, Godfall for $40.99, Star Wars Squadrons for $13.99, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $13.99, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 for $19.99, or Watch Dogs: Legion for $30.19 just to name a few. You get a new $10 Epic coupon for every purchase you make that’s $14.99 or above – so you continue the savings non-stop for anything but pre-orders.