Cyberpunk 2077 Pulled From PlayStation Store

In response to the consumer outage and critical disdain that was directed at the unmitigated disaster that is the console version of Cyberpunk 2077, Sony has offered a full refund to anyone who bought Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation network and until further notice has pulled the game from their online store. More information and our thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077 can be found in our review, which was positive but also was only praising the PC and Stadia versions while cautioning players to avoid the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions like dreaded malware. This unprecedented move by Sony only strengthens the general consensus that for the time being the console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are best avoided.