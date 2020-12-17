Death Stranding Adds Free Cyberpunk 2077 Crossover Missions

While Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding and CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 may seem fairly different from one another at first glance, they both offer unique visions of the future and plenty of memorable characters.

With Cyberpunk 2077 having just launched last week, the two studios are looking to capitalize on the release excitement and are staging a free crossover event within Death Stranding on PC. Featuring six new missions that include “characters and lore from Cyberpunk 2077”, the free update also provides Sam Porter with a hacking ability to use against enemy machines, and several new cosmetic items including a themed Reverse Trike, a robotic arm and sunglasses similar to the ones worn by Johnny Silverhand, and a few other related holograms and fashion items. No word yet on whether the crossover will be making its way to the PS4 version of Death Stranding, but the game is currently on sale for 50% off over on Steam through December 22.

For more on both of the above games, be sure to check out the crossover trailer below and our reviews of Death Stranding and Cyberpunk 2077.