Early Access for Good Night, Knight Begins February 16

Announced near the end of last year, Good Night, Knight is inching ever closer to release. RedEmber, the small indie team behind the game, has announced a February 16 early access release on Steam and GOG, giving players the opportunity to play the game as it nears the end of its development.

For those unfamiliar, the game features procedurally-generated dungeons with hand-made puzzles sprinkled in. It boasts timing-based, strategic combat, and the choice between stealthily traversing the game or hacking and slashing your way through. In the game, you play a knight who has already reached the end of his story — princess and kingdom saved, all the enemies have already been defeated. Quickly, though, you fall from the top of a spire to your untimely demise, and thereafter must recover your memories to re-save the world.

Developer RedEmber began as a single-person endeavor, with Good Night, Knight the developer’s first release.

Check out the announcement trailer below: