Legends Core Console Now Available for Value-Priced Arcade, Console Gaming

AtGames is back with a new plug and play arcade and console-blended console. With 100 licensed games, it also features streaming with Cloud BYOG – which you get a three month subscription for if you buy the Legends Core. For $60, you get classics like Aladdin, BurgerTime, Gargoyles, the Joe and Mac series, Sly Spy, Space Invaders, Super Burger Time, the Super Star Wars trilogy, Tetris, Top Racer/Top Gear 1 and 2, and Zombies Ate My Neighbors. Perhaps the coolest part of this arcade-filled device is the online leaderboard – which helps revive some of the fun of seeing your name on top of the charts, only on a grander scale. For $60, there’s a lot of fun offered up here, and a wide variety of genres on display as well.