MXGP 2020 Officially Available for Current Generation Platforms

Milestone has announced that MXGP 2020 is now available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The PlayStation 5 version of the game will launch on January 14. The MXGP series from Milestone focuses on the FIM Motocross World Championship that includes 68 riders across MXGP and MX2 classes. There are 19 circuits taken from the 2020 season and Milestone has included its track editor for the game. New Heightmaps will allow creators to properly replicate real circuits on the editor. The Playground also returns and can be played with three other people. You can check out the launch trailer below.