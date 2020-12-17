Olija Now Set to Sail in Late January

Last month, it was announced that developer Skeleton Crew Studio and Devolver Digital’s action-platformer game Olija would be delayed until early 2021. An understandable delay, but one that still only left us with a vague release window hinting at when the game would likely come out, with nothing concrete…until now, of course. Olija will be out next month, hopefully pleasing fans of swashbucklers and cinematic adventures.

Set in the mysterious country of Terraphage, Olija sees players taking on the role of Faraday, a shipwrecked man trying to rescue his fellow crewmates and escape. Of course, as the trailer below shows, that won’t be an easy task, largely due to the huge amount of enemies and obstacles in Faraday’s path…both human and otherwise. Luckily, our protagonist has been gifted with a mystical harpoon that they can swap places with, allowing them to pull of some tricky stunts and combat moves that can help. Oddly, the one thing seemingly missing from the clip is the titular Olija, a mysterious woman Faraday becomes bound to. But we’ll learn more about her and the rest of Terraphage when Olija comes out on January 28 for PC, XB1, Switch, and PS4.