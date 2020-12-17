Party Down in Ravensthorpe in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first Season is now available. Called Yule Season, it will feature its own narrative and in-game events, and will be available for three months. Among the events is the Yule Festival, a celebration of the winter season that includes a drinking game, an archery mini-game, and fist fight tournament. Gamers will be able to participate in two new character quests within the settlement, and can earn rewards only available in this season, like new gear, settlement decorations, and more.

If you’re lucky enough to live in the real-life Ravensthorpe, you can visit Chequers Pub & Village Shop, where an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla-themed to-go menu is being offered to patrons, replete with meat pies, lasagne, chili, fish and chips, and burgers. This during the weeklong Valhalliday, running from today to December 24, so declared by Lord of the Manor Charlie Reed. Ubisoft will also be giving $5,000 to support various local community projects, such as the Ravensthorpe playground project.

Later, gamers can expect a February update, bringing with it the new game modes of River Raids and Ranks for Jomsviking. The first of these will flesh out the core raiding mechanic with what Ubisoft promises will be a challenging and addicting raid experience that heavily relies on Jomsviking recruits. The Ranks for Jomsviking mode lets players’ Jomsvikings earn XP and rank up, making those recruits worth more as they are taken up by other players.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, Stadia, Amazon Luna and Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+.