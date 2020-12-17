Taxi Chaos Comes to Consoles this February

Are you a fan of making crazy money? Do you like fast driving action with goofy clientele in your backseat? If so – then you may want to check out Taxi Chaos when it hits consoles in February. This Crazy Taxi-esque game features a more modern look to it and very much reminds me of what Dangerous Driving was to Burnout – where you have an authentic-looking and seemingly authentic-feeling experience there to evoke a classic game. While it may seem like the devs are playing with fire here, Sega is actually going to distribute the game in Japan and throughout Asia. You’ll help hlpsters, plumbers, rockstars, and aliens get to their destination in the craziest ways possible to get a high school. The game will hit the PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on February 23, and will be released in both physical and digital formats.

It’s very easy to imagine that doing quite well on the Switch since there’s nothing quite like Crazy Taxi on that platform – and that’s with the Xbox One and PC already having a genericized version of it without the Offspring and Bad Religion OST and brand names stripped out. This kind of experience is great on the go, and hopefully, there are more features thrown in from latter-day games like jumping – because that would definitely help fill the void left by Crazy Taxi 3 not being backwards compatible on any generation of Xbox consoles and its PC version being a slightly-altered mess due to an iffy port job. We’re big fans of insane driving here, and we’ll a close eye on Taxi Chaos as its release draws near.