WWE Hall of Famers Announced for Third Roster Update on WWE Battlegrounds

A couple of WWE Legends will be joining current WWE Superstars in the latest roster update for WWE Battlegrounds. Players can expect to find Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Roddy Piper, Diesel and Razor Ramon within the roster update. They will join current superstars Sheamus, The Street Profits and Sami Zayn as the release will be broken up across the next few weeks. This update includes other a couple new arenas, as well. You can read the breakdown of the release schedule below. Our review for WWE Battlegrounds can be viewed here.

Wednesday, December 23*:

Ric Flair;

Sheamus;

Montez Ford (unlocked);

Sting (unlocked);

Holiday Arena.

Wednesday, December 30*:

Diesel;

Razor Ramon;

Angelo Dawkins (unlocked);

Winter Bear Arena.

Wednesday, January 6*:

Bret Hart;

Sami Zayn (unlocked).

Wednesday, January 13*:

Chad Gable;

Akam (unlocked).

Wednesday, January 20*:

Roddy Piper;

Fandango;

Rezar (unlocked).