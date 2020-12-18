Control to Offer Graphics, Performance Modes on PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Remedy Entertainment today teased what players can expect when they play Control on their next-gen console.

Control was a heavily demanding game, straining base PS4 and Xbox One machines and even causing problems on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. While the game is no doubt a gem, it’s hard to blame anyone who wanted to wait for the next-gen versions. Today, we finally got confirmation that the wait will be well worth it.

Taking to Twitter, developer Remedy Entertainment confirmed some details about the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. The game will feature two ways to play the game; a Performance Mode that runs at 60fps, and a Graphics Mode that runs at 30fps, but enables graphical features like ray-tracing. To help whet our appetites, Remedy included a short video of both modes running on PS5.

Control Ultimate Edition comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a 60fps Performance Mode and 30fps Graphics Mode (with ray-tracing) While we work on the full trailer, enjoy a sneak peek of both modes, recorded on PS5. Digital launch: Feb 2, 2021

Control Ultimate Edition launches February 2, 2021 digitally and March 2, 2021 digitally on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Those who own Control Ultimate Edition on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade at no additional cost. The Ultimate Edition includes the base game and all previously released DLC.