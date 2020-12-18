Four PlayStation Crossover Outfits Added to Ghost of Tsushima for Limited Time

Sucker Punch’s latest new IP has had quite the year, passing five million copies sold in its first four months and receiving plenty of praise from fans and critics alike, including our review which calls it “original, impactful, beautiful and deep.”

Since its launch on PS4 back in July, the ancient Japanese open world title has continued to add free content, including New Game+ and a co-op multiplayer mode back in October. Now, Sucker Punch has drawn inspiration from several of its fellow Sony first-party titles to create four new costumes, which can be unlocked for free by playing a Story or Survival mission with each class in Ghost of Tsushima by January 15. Check out the new outfits below, which feature clear nods to God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus and Bloodborne.