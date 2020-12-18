Microsoft Offering Full Refunds For Cyberpunk 2077 On Xbox

Not to be outdone by Sony, Microsoft announced on Twitter today they will be expanding their refund policy to include full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 from their digital store. Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated titles of the year, and after several delays it was finally released last week but unfortunately it was not optimized to be played on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, much to the dismay of a large portion of gamers looking forward to committing crimes and hanging out with Keanu Reeves. As such, for the time being console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are unplayable piles of sadness. PC and Stadia versions however run fine for the most part and are a fine way to enjoy the game.