NBA, PAC-MAN Together at Last for PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary

In celebration of forty years of a big yellow circle eating small white ones, Bandai Namco has announced a partnership with the NBA. The collaboration will include numerous NBA/PAC-MAN integrations, as well as licensed merchandise featuring the two brands. This will be ongoing throughout the 2020-2021 NBA season and the first game content arrives before Christmas.

The first gaming experience to feature this partnership, due at the start of the season on Tuesday, December 22, will come in the form of power-ups and special mazes appearing in the mobile PAC-MAN game on iOS and Android. Yutaka Fuse, the Head of Licensing and Branding at BANDAI NAMCO evidently couldn’t help himself, punning his way through part of the announcement: “As we move into 2021, we will launch a new PAC-MAN initiative with the aim of inspiring our fans to be engaged and stay PAC-TIVE with a variety of safe in-home PAC-TIVITIES.”

“We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic and timeless brand in PAC-MAN as the NBA family celebrates its impressive milestone,” said NBA Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, Matt Holt, “We look forward to engaging our fan base through the range of interactive video game experiences and products that PAC-MAN offers.”

While you’re waiting for the new PAC-MAN/NBA content, you might as well go watch the Ken Ishii music video for JOIN THE PAC, the official PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary theme song. Gotta figure out how to get one of those sweet PAC-JACKETS.