Cyberpunk 2077 – Hacking Better, Getting Richer Guide

Like the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt before it, Cyberpunk 2077 offers players several different avenues to follow when building their character. If one wants, they can invest totally in V’s combat skills and strength, making them a powerhouse of brute strength and vitality. This is probably enough to overcome any situation, but it’s probably not satisfying to those wanting to play a smarter, subtler V.

For those players, hacking is going to be essential. Unfortunately, getting the most out of hacking requires a bit more knowledge, skill and even equipment in some cases. Most of all though, it’s vital to understand how Cyberpunk 2077’s hacking minigame works. Mastering it means netting more combat advantages, more crafting materials, and of course, more eddies. It’s a simple system in concept, but it only works once all the rules and tricks are fully understood.

Basic Hacking

Cyberpunk 2077’s hacking minigame is, in theory, a simple matching game. All players have to do is chain together the right sequence or sequences of code in order to unlock the desired bonuses. Players cannot simply click on whichever bit of code they want, though. They must make sure that the bits align either vertically or horizontally. The pattern is always the same: vertical, then then horizontal, then vertical again, horizontal again and so on. Basically, one just needs to line up their sequence following this pattern. If one wants to clear just one code string then this should be enough in most cases. Players don’t have to settle for just one string though and that’s when they can start running into trouble.



Advanced Hacking

If V is to get the most out of their hacks, then clearing two or even all three possible code strings is a must. Doing so, however, is not nearly as simple as clearing just one string after the next. If V is going to clear all three strings, then they’re going to need to employ a combination of planning and upgraded hardware.



First up is hardware. One cannot effectively hack with an obsolete cyberdeck, so would-be hackers should invest in a new one sooner rather than later. Better cyberdecks typically come with more RAM and mod slots, both of which are good, but the real goal here is “Buffer” slots. The number of buffer slots V has installed, the more code bits they can select within the hacking mini-game before maxing out and subsequently failing it. Additional slots come at a price, but they’re worth it. So once Night City is fully available, start taking gigs and save up those eddies.

Even with a primo cyberdeck installed, “buffer” slots are finite. There will usually be more bits to select across all three strings than V can fit in their buffer; that’s where planning comes in. Players can take all the time they want to plan their route through the code matrix, so make sure to take full advantage. Find all instances of each listed code bit in the matrix, confirm how they connect and note overlaps between each code string. See, if strings begin or end with the same bit, then that bit can be used for both strings. This effectively lowers the amount of bits V has to select, making it possible to fit a long set of strings into the hacking buffer. Getting all three strings isn’t always possible, but diligent players should be able to pull it off often once they’ve figured out a plan and have the gear to back it up.



Tips

There aren’t all that many tips to give past this point, but here’s what’s left. First, both the hacking matrix and the required code strings can be reset. All one has to do is back out of the screen if they don’t like how the matrix rolled. This can be done multiple times without penalty, but only if no bits have been selected. Once one is chosen, the timer starts and it’s either succeed or fail. Second, make sure to acquire the “Extended Network Interface” and “Advanced Datamine” perks in the “Breach Protocol” tree. Acquiring these perks will both highlight all nearby Access Points and maximize their rewards, ensuring that V will be able to use their hacking skills often and get the most out of it. Beyond this, it’s just a matter of getting in there and getting a feel for it.



Like most of the systems in Cyberpunk 2077, players only need to engage with hacking as much as they want to. One can use all these tricks and make cyberspace their ultimate weapon or can ignore it almost entirely. The choice is absolutely there. Even so, Night City’s fixers only want the best, so why not be the kind of merc who’s capable of pulling-off both the all-out assault and the traceless infiltration? There’s piles of eddies sitting in Night City’s virtual spaces; someone’s going to grab ‘em, so why not V?