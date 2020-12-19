Trying for a Better Year: Say No! More Pushed to 2021

Say No! More, a delightful-looking Swedish game about toxic corporate culture from Thunderful Publishing and developer Studio Fizbin, has been pushed back to Spring 2021.

“It’s been a challenging year, but we’ve been relentlessly toiling away on our little No!-them up and the game is really coming together. The amount of things we’ve found to say no to over the course of our development has been staggering,” said Marius Winter, Game Director at Studio Fizbin. “We want this game to drop next year as a fun experience that anyone can play again and again. Hopefully it encourages you to think about saying no more too, it’s good for you!”

“In the meantime we wish you all a happy break as we ring in the new year, when Say No! More will bring its zany, No!-them up energy to our lives!” said Paulina Lorné, Marketing Manager at Thunderful Publishing.

Say No! More puts players in control of an intern at a large corporation, complete with the full, abusive, miserable intern experience. In the beginning of the game, the player finds a cassette tape titled “No!” Upon listening, a guru named Coach confers to players the power to say “no,” sending them on a journey of on-rails naysaying, with hilarious voice acting and charming visuals to accompany the experience. The game’s blocky, colorful aesthetic owes its nostalgic appearance to the low-res-textured worlds of early 3D gaming, and frankly looks like you’re running around inside one of the buildings from Katamari Damacy.

Say No! More is expected to release for Nintendo Switch, PC (via Steam), mac OS, iPadOS, and iOS. Check out the new trailer below!