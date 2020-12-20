Take on Deadly Beasts with Switch Axe, Great Sword in Monster Hunter Rise

There are just four more weapons to show off for the Monster Hunter Rise videos, and today is another two of those. This time Capcom highlighted two more powerful bladed weapons; the Great Sword and Switch Axe. The Great Sword comes with some great new abilities thanks to the silkbind attacks, in addition to showing off its combo capabilities. Switch Axe returns as powerful as ever with tons more variety thanks to Rise’s updates.

Monster Hunter Rise releases on March 26 with a demo planned in January. Check out the latest weapon videos below: