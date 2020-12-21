BUSTAFELLOWS Coming to Switch and Steam in 2021

Today PQube made a huge announcement in the otome world. They are bringing BUSTAFELLOWS to the West on console and PC.

This highly-anticipated visual novel features a thrilling mystery storyline where the protagonist is a journalist with an incredible power. She can jump into the past by using other people’s bodies. There are five different romanceable characters and a variety of differnt endings to uncover.

There’s no release date announced just yet. We do know that BUSTAFELLOWS will be arriving both on Steam and Switch in 2021.