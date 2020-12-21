Charge Blade, Hunting Horn Round out Final Weapon Updates for Monster Hunter Rise

It’s been a great week of new weapon videos, complete with tons of new information about the upcoming Monster Hunter title. Finally we get to the last two weapon videos which showcase fan favorite Charge Blade and Hunting Horn. Charge Blade takes on some powerful new combos, while Hunting Horn looks like a completely new aggressive weapon complete with its usual music to buff hunters with.

Monster Hunter Rise releases on March 26 with a demo planned in January. Check out the latest weapon videos below: