Check Out The Fall Guys Holiday Special, Pick Up a Free Costume

Even though Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is already neck-deep into its snowy third season, MediaTonic is still hard at work adding more content to their game. In fact, they’ve even added a free new holiday-themed costume for all those who play between now and December 25. Just like present wrapped in brightly-colored paper sitting under the tree, all fans have to do to claim it is walk in and pick it up. It already has their name on it, so it’s just a matter of opening up the package and trying on the new costume.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been on something of a roller coaster over the past several months. It launched to great reviews and exceptional popularity, but it quickly lost steam due to the usual, high-profile fall releases and an overall lack of content. Both winter and a good helping have arrived though, so perhaps Fall Guys has its chance to make a comeback.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now on PC and PlayStation 4.