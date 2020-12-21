Discover the Origins of Returnal in Dev Diary with New Gameplay

Housemarque first showed off their newest IP back in June, but the psychological sci-fi third-person shooter most recently made an appearance earlier this month at the Game Awards with a new trailer and early 2021 release date.

As the Finnish developer continues their hard work on the PS5 exclusive, Game Director Harry Krueger has taken some time to appear in the latest episode of the HouseCast, a developer diary series that gives intrigued fans a deeper look at Returnal. The video, which can be seen below, discusses some of the ideas and inspirations behind the roguelike shooter, and also shows off some brief snippets of new gameplay.

Returnal is set to launch on March 19 for PS5.