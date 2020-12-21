JINS and Pokémon Collaborate for New Eyewear Collection

JINS, known for stylish eyewear collections, is literally upping its game with a new Pokémon line of products. Fans of the beloved series will not only get to see clearly but have a fashionable look showing off their favorite Pokémon. There are various options to complete your geek-chic ensembles or opt for more subtlety to frame your face.

The line-up of eyewear includes inspiration taken from popular Pokémon. A Snorlax version has a thicker frame, depicts its paws at the end of the glasses’ arms and has an inconspicuous pixel version of the Pokémon on the inside. The Pikachu, Eevee and Mew models are slimmer with tail-like designs along the arms. Each one comes in a sleek, lightweight case with magnetic closure and decorative interior. A cleaning cloth is included shaped like a pixel Poké Ball. A Kanto starter model features Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander and Pikachu together and comes in a hard case with a cleaning cloth depicting the entire Kanto Pokédex. These options allow for adding selective style to your Pokémon apparel.

A Johto line is also being released which is great for hardcore fans looking to explore more of the Pokémon world. Chikorita, Totodile, Cyndaquil, Lugia and Ho-oh each receive their own versions. But they include different cloths and cases featuring Silver and Gold details to represent their respective titles. Both the Kanto Region and Johto Region models will release in early 2021.

There is a kids line as well for the youngest Pokémon fans to sport. These each have thicker frames, more noticeable imagery and come in a Poké Ball-inspired case with a Rotom phone cleaning cloth. Get your little one more into their Pokémon fashion with Eevee, Mew and two different Pikachu designs.

Any fan, no matter how much they enjoy the games or how old they are, can coordinate outfits to match these JINS x Pokémon glasses. Each one includes non-prescription lenses, so make sure to get them adjusted for everyday use. Pick your Pokémon eyewear starting December 21 on the JINS website, some models may only be available online.