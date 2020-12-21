Top 10 Most Anticipated Games of 2021

Now that our Game of the Year Awards are out of the way, it’s time to take a much-needed rest and…ah, who are we kidding? We might have just said goodbye to the best of 2019, but we’re already excited to check out the best of 2020. As such, we’ve put our heads together to come up with our top ten most anticipated games of 2020. While many of the games on this list have had limited gameplay shown, it’s hard not to be impressed with their unique gameplay and concepts. Please note that the games are listed in alphabetical, ascending order.



Deathloop



Considering that one of our best games of 2020 was an attempt to escape a version of Hell by fighting through a series of seemingly never-ending loops, it shouldn’t come as much of a shocker that one of our most anticipated games of 2021 follows a similar formula as well. But with Deathloop, Arkane Lyon is bringing their own unique touches to the table, creating what can only be described as a mix of Dishonored, Groundhog Day, grindhouse films and pop art. Everything we’ve seen so far in Deathloop looks like an incredible trip, presenting a multitude of paths and play styles to try out as you aim to assassinate eight targets, break the time loop, and finally leave Blackreef, with another killer blend of stealth, action, cerebral thinking and more that the developer is known for. Appropriately, practically every enemy around you is celebrating a never-ending party, which ties in to the colorful, inspired art style and setting, while setting the stage for carnage-soaked fun. Throw in several ways to use the PS5’s DualSense controller’s features to their fullest and Deathloop could be a triumphant shindig.

Elden Ring



Picking only ten anticipated games for the coming year is always a daunting challenge, but there were a few titles that were obvious inclusions, one of which is Elden Ring. Just the writing team alone of Souls series creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and A Song of Fire Ice author George R. R. Martin is enough to get any fantasy fan intrigued. Elden Ring has been described as the next evolution of the Souls series, bringing horseback riding to open-world exploration. Unlike most other open world games, however, the world of Elden Ring will not feature any towns populated by NPCs but instead bleak ruins and dungeons to explore in their place. Composer Yuka Kitamura also signed on for the project to continue the tradition of scoring Hidetaka Miyazaki’s games to help Souls fans feel at home. While many details are still under wraps, the idea of the Souls series progressing with the assistance of George R. R. Martin is enough to make any gamer that’s a sucker for punishment excited.

Hitman 3



Ever since Hitman: Absolution, IO Interactive has gone out of their way to reinvent the stealth franchise by not only going back to its roots, but focusing on the creative and inventive ways Agent 47 can take down his targets. It has become far more story driven than we ever thought it would; it’s still not on the level of most story-centric single player titles, but it’s not just about going around the world accepting what seems like random assignments anymore. Players are put into an open playground and given numerous tools and opportunities to complete objectives. With the release of Hitman 2 two years ago, it was only natural that the Danish developer was working on a sequel, and even though we’ve seen a tiny chunk of the third installment, it has got us excited to explore the dark world with our bald, Silverballer-wielding assassin. The stealth genre has become far more action oriented with fan-favorite series such as Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed shifting away from quietly hiding in the shadows, so this puts Hitman in a fantastic position. The last two games offered some of the best stealth experiences in the genre, scratching the right itch, and we’re hopeful the third will help excel the franchise even further.

Horizon Forbidden West



Guerrilla Games has worked on Killzone since its inception. While the developer managed to grow the franchise respectably over the years, it became clear following Shadow Fall that studio wanted to pursue a different type of title. That was Horizon Zero Dawn, a third-person action role-playing game that put players in the shoes of Aloy as she wandered a mysterious world inhabited by robotic creatures. The game was phenomenal and a crowning achievement for the studio. The blending of story, gameplay and exploration made for one of the best games of 2017, and Guerrilla Games is finally delivering a sequel in 2021. Horizon Forbidden West promises to continue what the first game started, taking Aloy far into the west in search of answers. Players will encounter new machines, discover secrets left behind by the Old Ones, and explore iconic locations like the ruins of San Francisco and Yosemite Valley. There’s also be new ways to play, including underwater exploration. Ashly Burch (Aloy) and Lance Reddick (Sylens) reprise their roles, and Guerrilla Games has already indicated they intend on taking full advantage of the PS5’s SSD, Tempest Engine and DualSense. Horizon Zero Dawn was a breathtaking game when released in 2017, and we can’t wait to see what Guerrilla Games does with Horzion Forbidden West in 2021.

The Medium



Right now, the gaming world is buzzing with excitement thanks to the recent arrival of the next generation of consoles. While new hardware has always been exciting, it’s the promise of next generation gaming experiences that’s always been the main force behind the hype. While many PS5 and XSX games already look pretty, it looks like it’ll be Bloober Team’s upcoming The Medium that will give gamers their first truly “next-gen” experience on the new platforms. The Medium takes place within two different planes of existence: the physical world and the spirit world. Players will spend plenty of time exploring both of these realities as the story unfolds and in previous generations that would’ve been the end of it. In this newest generation, though, players will also have the chance to deal with both realities simultaneously, with each affecting the other in real time. This is something truly new that couldn’t have been done in generations past, and it’s being implemented in a game that’s already got both an intriguing world and a fascinating psychological premise going for it. If all goes well, The Medium should make a great first entry to many gamers’ next-generation libraries.

Monster Hunter Rise



Nintendo’s first couple of partner showcases were enjoyable but lacked any sort of lasting punch to keep players thinking about them. Then came one with the strongest opening they’ve had yet featuring the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise. Being the next brand new title in the franchise, Rise has showcased tons of new combat and mechanics that make us desperately want to dive into all it has to offer. With new monsters, entirely new exploration and huge quality of life changes to look forward to following World, it’s no surprise this has us excited. Every new Monster Hunter title offers more than the last and Rise is no exception. It’s exciting to have seen and know so much, but also realize there’s a lot more to be shown off in the coming months before it launches early next year. We can’t wait to hurry back into the hunts that are waiting for us, which is exactly why Monster Hunter Rise is one of our most-anticipated games for next year.

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139…



NieR:Automata was the first time many gamers were acquainted with director Yoko Taro’s work and it left a lasting impression. People quickly fell in love with the characters, enthralling storyline, music and everything else about the game. While some had played the original NieR, many western gamers never got a chance to check out NieR Replicant. This was a Japanese-only version of NieR, which was in fact quite different from the version we got on Xbox 360. Many have been curious about NieR Replicant for years and next year it will finally be available for all to experience. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is one heck of a mouthful for the name, but even that can’t dissuade from the palpable excitement over this prequel’s worldwide debut. Not only is this remaster a chance to experience the original NieR, but it’s an opportunity to play it in the best way possible with higher resolution graphics and a newly-recorded soundtrack. When it releases, it will finally end a Japanese exclusivity period of exactly eleven years. Fans are already counting the days until NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…’s release on April 23, 2021.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Back in June, the PlayStation Showcase gave viewers one of their best looks to date at the potential of the next generation of games. While there were a decent number of standout titles, the latest entry in the Ratchet & Clank series was looked at by many as the biggest surprise of the show. Throughout the gameplay trailer, the titular lombax and robot duo can be seen leaping between multiple dimensions in quick succession with virtually no loading screens all while retaining the series’ signature visuals. Ratchet can also take advantage of this instant spatial manipulation in combat to gain an edge on his enemies, which adds another layer of depth to the tried and true battles alongside the usual variety of wacky weapons. Along with the tease of a second playable female lombax, Insomniac Games looks to be putting the finishing touches on another strong outing for their long-running sci-fi series as well as a technical showpiece for the impressive PS5 hardware when Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launches in the first half of 2021.

Resident Evil Village



Resident Evil 7 was a pleasant surprise that helped invigorate a dying franchise. Flash forward to both the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, and the franchise is now growing as strong as it did 20 years ago. Resident Evil Village, the unofficial eight title in the Resident Evil franchise, was announced alongside the PlayStation 5 this past summer. The game is looking to take cues from the scenery of the much-beloved Resident Evil 4. Village will still star Ethan Winter from Resident Evil 7, as he will once again cross paths with franchise-staple Chris Redfield. The game will remain in the first-person perspective and look to incorporate werewolves, witches and more. These enemies are true icons of horror lore across the board and with the inclusion of haptic feedback on the DualSense controller, Resident Evil Village will offer something new and different.

Stray



The industry has seen many mystery-solving adventures over the years, but none are quite like Stray. Set in a neon-soaked city, you’re a stray cat in a world full of dark corners and robots trying to survive among them. Of course, being a cat means that you can roam all over the place and use a bit of stealth to be a feline ninja. No word on if there’s pouncing — but hopefully there will be. Cats make fast friends, and here, you’ll befriend a drone known as B2 as you both try to find a way to escape the city. Stray comes to us from BluTwelve Studio, a small French team that’s out to create something that’s completely unlike anything on the market, and a game that will pop on high-end 4K displays with HDR. Stray is currently on pace for a 2021 release on the PlayStation 5 and PC.