Blizzard Offers Year-End Free Trial, Sale for Overwatch on PC Through January 4

As 2020 continues to wind down for good, Blizzard Entertainment is looking to provide fans yet another opportunity to check out their long-running team-based shooter at no additional cost.

Starting today, PC players can download and play the entirety of Overwatch for free through January 4, offering access to the full roster of characters, maps and modes that have been added to the game since its launch back in 2016. All progress will carry over to the full game for players who decide to purchase it, while the full game will also be available for half off during the same time period.

For more on Overwatch, which is also available now on PS4, Xbox One and Switch, be sure to check out our review of the launch game.