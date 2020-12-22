CEO of Slightly Mad Studios Claims Project Cars 4 will be ‘Most Realistic Simulation Ever’

Project CARS is a franchise that features an anagram within its title. Community Assisted Racing Simulation is used to describe the CARS portion of the title, and both Project CARS 1 and 2 supported this theory. Codemasters ended up buying out Slightly Mad Studios, then in turn looks to be purchased by Electronic Arts. Project CARS 3 had already been in development prior to the acquisition, but the results of the title have certainly not only displeased fans, but original financial backers of the franchise. According to GTPlanet, a slew of tweets from CEO Ian Bell that have since been deleted, he states that Project CARS 4 will be “the most realistic simulation ever made.”

The initial tweet commented on having a shadow render per leaf of every tree and that he supports this. Further tweets showcased something deeper, as Bell acknowledged Madness 2.0 and Live Track 4.0, which would indicate a new engine is being created for the game. Going back to the ways of a true simulator is what fans expect of this series. You can read our review of Project Cars 3 here.