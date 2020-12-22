Cyberpunk 2077 Sales Exceed 13 Million Units Despite Controversy, Refunds

CD Projekt Red today announced that despite an avalanche of controversies and refunds, Cyberpunk 2077 has still managed to sell an impressive number of units.

CD Projekt Red released Cyberpunk 2077 to wide acclaim on PC, but the game’s story has focused on other platforms. The PS4 and Xbox One versions were so abysmal that the company had to publicly apologize. Sony, Microsoft, Best Buy, GameStop, and others are offering full refunds. Sony went a step further, pulling the game from its store. Meanwhile, management has been peppered with questions by angry employees, and, according to the New York Times, the studio might be facing a class action lawsuit. Despite all this, Cyberpunk 2077 still sold an impressive number of units.

After factoring in all the refunds, Cyberpunk 2077 has managed to sell over 13 million units though December 20. This accounts for all currently available platforms (PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia).

Cyberpunk 2077 remains two very different experiences on PC and Stadia versus PS4 and Xbox One. While the former versions provided an experience on par with what CD Projekt Red promised, the latter are buggy, glitchy messes on base consoles. The enhanced consoles provide a slightly better experience, but it remains far from ideal. Hopefully, CD Projekt Red can fix those versions over time.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are planned for release in 2021.