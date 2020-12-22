Get Ready For Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny With a Quick Cram Session

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny won’t be hitting the Nintendo Switch until Summer 2021, but fans may want to bone-up on their skills regardless. Disgaea games can be quite fun, but their complexities can be overwhelming if one isn’t careful, and it seems NIS America is aware of this. To help ease players back into the world of Disgaea, the publisher has put together a brief primer video going over all the essentials needed to play and enjoy the next Disgaea game.

In addition to the video, NIS America has announced a contest themed around the upcoming game. To participate, fans must submit a concept for their own “Mystery Room” and a name for its unique character. Three winners will be chosen, with the two runner-ups receiving the Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Limited Edition. The grand prize winner will receive this version of the game too, and their Mystery Room will be implemented in-game too.

The contest runs from December 22 to January 5.