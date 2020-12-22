Heretic and HeXen Bundle Arrives on GOG

Once upon a time GOG were known as Good Old Games and released classic PC games. While they still do so today, that emphasis has lessened quite a bit. The company has just returned to their roots in grand fashion with the release of classic Heretic and HeXen games.

There are four releases which can be bought separately or together as part of a bundle. The retro titles now available on GOG are:

Normally each title would cost $4.99 and the bundle would be $9.99. Currently, they’re all discounted by 70% making each game $1.49 separately or the bundle just $2.99. Clearly now is the time for Heretic and HeXen fans to dig in.