KFC Unveils Small Form Factor PC with Chicken Chamber

KFC Gaming have been teasing something huge – and today they finally announced what they’ve been keeping under wraps. It’s a new gaming PC with a built in chicken-warming chamber. Yes, you heard that right.

The system, named the KFConsole, is being produced by Cooler Master and in many ways looks like a decent small form factor PC. They promise great performance but don’t provide a full list of specs. The real standout feature is that it has a drawer to throw some fried chicken in. It seems the heat generated from the PC itself is what will heat your chicken.

There is no price or release date announced as of yet. Find out more about the KFConsole on the official site.