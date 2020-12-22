Latest PS5 Update Makes Playing the PS5 Version of Cross-Gen Games Easier

Sony has finally tackled one of the more frustrating issues on PS5; figuring out what version of the game you’re playing.

Cross-gen support is a bit confusing on PS5 compared to Xbox Series X|S. While the Smart Delivery system automatically detects what console you’re playing and selects the right version. On PS5, it’s a manual task, requiring players to select what version to play. For the most part, the console doesn’t get in the way of you playing the PS5 version, but, especially if you have both versions installed, the console can randomly switch between both versions. This was most noticeable with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which made it a frequent habit to switch.

Thankfully, it appears that Sony is finally tackling the problem. First spotted by VGC, it now appears that a prompt will appear if you’re accidentally starting a PS4 version when you also have a PS5 version installed. If you only have the PS5 or PS4 version installed, the prompt won’t appear. Hopefully, this should stop the accidental playing of PS4 versions, though the best way to prevent this is to delete PS4 versions of your games off the SSD.

PS5 is available now worldwide. Despite some initial launch hiccups, the PS5 is quite a capable console with a strong set of launch titles.