Steam Winter Sale is Currently Live

Steam has officially begun its annual winter sale today. The sale lasts until 10 AM PST on January 5 with plenty of discounted games to go around. You can also vote on its Game of the Year categories to earn trading cards. The sale looks to be highlighted by Control as it is only $19.99. This game can showcase ray tracing visuals and is normally taxing on various system setups. Other deals include Octopath Traveler for $29.99, Middle Earth – Shadow of War for $9.99 and Hades for $19.99. There are many more. You can check out our review of the titles in the links above.