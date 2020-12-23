Free Update ‘The Kraken’ Released Upon The Falconeer

When it launched in November, The Falconeer was already a very strong game. All the essentials areas are already well-covered, so it seems Tomas Sala has decided to push it even further. As of today, the developer released “The Kraken,” the first in a series of planned content updates for the open-world air combat game. It’s bringing quite a lot to the game, and it’s all free of charge.

With “The Kraken” DLC in place, players of The Falconeer will have new locations to visit such as the Cartahom Cartographers guild and Batis Wreckdiver company. Through Cartahom, players can take on new missions to discover even more of the world. With Batis on the other hand, pilots can travel below the waves to recover wrecks and treasure from the deepest depths of the ocean. With a title like “The Kraken” though, players should expect to run into trouble when the do so.

This update also makes a few quality of life changes to The Falconeer. Notably, AI behavior has been reworked, enemies have been given new behaviors and movements like rolling and a new off-screen enemy indicator has been added. Apparently, additional changes have been made according to fan feedback as well.

The Falconeer is available now on PC and Xbox One.