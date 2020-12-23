NGPC Classic Fatal Fury First Contact Hits the Switch

The Switch has become a haven for NEOGEO classics from both the arcade and on the go, with the Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection series offering up a handful of top-shelf fighters so far. Today, SNK released yet another high-end game from its back catalog with Fatal Fury First Contact hitting the Switch’s eShop today. Largely adapted from Fatal Fury 2 in the arcades, this previously portable-only incarnation brought the franchise to the NGPC to critical acclaim, with highly-detailed backgrounds and fan-favorite characters being featured like the Bogards and Mai. As with other NGPC classics on the Switch, like The Last Blade and Samurai Shodown 2, we’ll be taking a more in-depth look at it soon.