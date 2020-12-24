Humble Holiday in Space Bundle Now Available

An all-new humble bundle is ready just in time for the holidays – with a space theme. The $1 tier is fantastic, with Tacoma and Space Run included. Tacoma is a very atmospheric adventure, and Space Run gives you a hexagonal grid-based RTS/management hybrid – offering up two completely divergent experiences. The beat the average tier is $8 and change gets you Rover Mechanic Simulator, Siege of Centauri, and Deep Sky Derelicts.

Rover Mechanic Simulator allows you to repair and maintain Mars rovers while Siege is a sci-fi themed RTS that should help scratch any interstellar Command and Conquer itch, while Deep Space Derelicts is a comedy-centric adventure. For $10, you can get AVICII Invector, a stunning music-filled rhythm experience. The final tier is $14 and gets you everything so far alongside Breathedge and Moons of Madness. This is a fairly diverse bundle and one one that offers up a lot of action from a variety of genres.