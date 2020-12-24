Inside is Latest Free Gift from Epic Games Store

Over the past week, the Epic Games Store has been providing free games on a daily basis to wrap up 2020, with Cities Skyline kicking off the promotion last week.

For the day before Christmas, Epic has chosen Playdead’s bleak but memorable side-scrolling platformer Inside as the latest free giveaway for PC players. Our own review had plenty of positive things to say about Inside, calling it “one of the best puzzle-platformers ever made”, making it a hard game to pass up for the low price of free.

Inside is also available on PS4, Xbox One and Switch.