Despite the misleading headline this post has nothing to do with any upcoming holidays but a good enough excuse to make a pun. But there is a juicy rumor circulating around next year’s NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… and that is that if sales reach half of NieR Automata (roughly five million) that they may bring Papa NieR to NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Originally released in the US as NieR, what we know as NieR is really NieR Gestalt which stars the titular Nier as Yonah’s father, and Nier Replicant is the same game with a younger Nier as Yonha’s brother. Not counting the DLC content, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will be the first time players will get to play as brother Nier through the main game, though at this time we are treating this news as a rumor. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will release April 23, 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.