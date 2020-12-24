NZXT Offering Free H510 Case with New Build

NZXT has announced that between now and January 1 that all new builds will include a free H510 case. The NZXT Holiday Celebration is under way and builds already have discounts. This may not be in time for Christmas, but any money you receive can go towards a new build. The NZXT Starter Build, which is normally $699, is currently on sale for $629 and the H510 case will be used for the build and included for free. There are also RTX 3070 and RTX 3090 builds available, which also qualify for the free H510 case. You can check out the deals here.