NACON, KT Racing and WRC 9 Promote have struck a deal with Anonimo to award a watch that is worth $5,000 Euros to the best racer. A special in-game competition is open to all players across all platforms that WRC 9 is available on. Players will participate in the event on the 2×2 special stages from the Rally Finland. The Anonimo Militare WRC Edition features the FIA Championship’s colors. This competition will last from December 24 to December 30. You can read our review of WRC 9 here.