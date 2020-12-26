Capcom Shares More Bisthaten, Somnacanth Gameplay for Monster Hunter Rise

The two most recent new Monsters reveals for Monster Hunter Rise were Bishaten and Somnacanth, who both gave us a look at some great new ways fights will go down against them. While it’s unlikely we see a full fight against them until the full release, or if they’re featured in the upcoming demo, the official twitter is teasing some more of their interesting move sets with short clips. These also give us a look into the sounds and roars they make, which is notable given Monster Hunter’s rather iconic sound design for its assortment of creatures throughout the series.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26 with a demo coming in January. Check out the two new gameplay clips below: