Capcom Shares More Bisthaten, Somnacanth Gameplay for Monster Hunter Rise

The two most recent new Monsters reveals for Monster Hunter Rise were Bishaten and Somnacanth, who both gave us a look at some great new ways fights will go down against them. While it’s unlikely we see a full fight against them until the full release, or if they’re featured in the upcoming demo, the official twitter is teasing some more of their interesting move sets with short clips. These also give us a look into the sounds and roars they make, which is notable given Monster Hunter’s rather iconic sound design for its assortment of creatures throughout the series.
Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26 with a demo coming in January. Check out the two new gameplay clips below:
【人魚竜 イソネミクニ】
月明かりに照らされた姿が女性に見えたことや、水中を優雅に自在に泳ぐその姿から「人魚竜」と呼ばれる。その名前とは裏腹に凶暴な性質で、縄張りに踏み入る者には容赦ない。ノドにある器官から眠り粉を振りまき、昏睡状態にして仕留めにかかる。https://t.co/YJcFmrUTBe pic.twitter.com/q8c91fKQUQ
— モンスターハンターライズ公式 (@MH_Rise_JP) December 25, 2020
【天狗獣 ビシュテンゴ】
発達した尻尾が特徴的なモンスター。
雑食性だが特に果実が好物で、腹部の袋に、柿を蓄えている。
好奇心旺盛でいたずら好きな一面もあり、狩りをおこなう際に、尻尾などを使って、柿を獲物に投げつけている姿が目撃されている。https://t.co/YJcFmrUTBe #モンハンライズ pic.twitter.com/zpoOJsrCMM
— モンスターハンターライズ公式 (@MH_Rise_JP) December 26, 2020