Company Challenges Sony, States it will Produce PS5 Faceplates

Prior to the launch of the PlayStation 5, a third-party company started to roll the wheel on creating custom faceplates for the console. The faceplates are easy to remove and should allow for a fairly simple change. However, Sony issued a cease and desist to the company for doing so. Now, a different company known as dbrand has announced it will begin producing faceplates. The company has even told Sony to flat out “sue us”. dbrand is even going as far to tout that it is the “Global Leader of PS5 Faceplates”. All of these are some pretty bold moves. The only faceplate that has been announced is a matte black color. The company will also embark on skins for both the console and the DualSense controller.