Immortals: Fenyx Rising on Sale for $30 at GameStop

Although most of the major winter holidays have come and gone, there are still some noteworthy year-end gaming deals to keep an eye on.

It’s not often that you see a game that was released less than a month ago go on sale for half of its launch price, but that’s just what happened to Ubisoft’s newest open world IP. Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which launched on December 3, is already on sale for $30 across all current and last-gen platforms over at GameStop. There’s no clear indication as to when this offer expires, so interested fans should act quickly by heading here.

For more on Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review, which calls it “incredible” and “one of the nicest gaming surprises of the year.”