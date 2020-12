While many winter holidays may be over, the festivities go on throughout the cheery month of December regardless. Nintendo Minute is doing just that by celebrating together with friends in a gift exchange. Kit and Krysta have met up with a variety of friends and to show off some fun winter activities in addition to playing mind games with exchanging presents in a white elephant style.

Check out the latest hijinks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with Nintedo Minute below: